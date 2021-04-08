Rani Mukerji Gives A Piece Of Advice To Young Bollywood Aspirants, Says 'it's Not Easy'

Actor Rani Mukerji recently opened up about pursuing a career in Bollywood. The 43-year-old actor has been in the industry since 1996 and holds an ample amount of experience in the B-town. Here's what she has to say for young girls looking forward to becoming a Bollywood star.

Rani Mukerji's piece of advice

In an interview with ANI on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Rani Mukerji told young girls that being an actor in the industry is not easy. She further added that there are many expectations that the audience has from an actor that makes the profession extremely difficult. Moreover, the actor said the audience's expectations increase once an actor becomes an established star. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor added that working in different conditions is not easy either.

Rani addressed acting as a craft and said that there is a lot of passion behind the glamour. From passion, she meant the dedication for the craft of acting that an actor is supposed to put in each day in the entertainment industry. She added that everything looks serene and beautiful to the audience, especially the locations where the shoot takes place, but, on the contrary, it is hard to work in the industry.

The actor said that if someone is ready to work hard and loves acting, then only they should choose it as a career. She further stated that the work of an actor must be to gain loyal fans. And concluded by saying that success, name, glamour, and fame come when the audience loves the actor.

Details about Rani Mukerji's movies

Rani Mukerji has worked in several successful Bollywood films. Rani Mukerji's movies include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mardaani, Black, Hichki, Mardaani 2, Chalte Chalte, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Hum Tum, Talaash, and Bunty Aur Babli. The actor would be next starring in the sequel film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Besides Rani, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. The film Varun V Sharma directorial was set to release on April 23, 2021, but got postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Promo Image Source: Rani Mukerji Chopra's Instagram