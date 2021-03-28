Rani Mukerji Is A Trained Odissi Dancer Besides Being A Talented Actor

Rani Mukerji is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who has worked in a variety of films over the last few years. She is well known amongst the fans for her work in films like Black, which also secured a place in the list of the best drama films of Bollywood. Not many people are aware that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is not just a talented actor but also a trained dancer who took professional classes as a child. She has also performed on various occasions including award functions and charity events.

Rani Mukerji trivia - Is the actor a trained dancer?

According to a report by Her Zindagi, Rani Mukerji is amongst the very few actors of Bollywood who have taken professional training to perfect their dance skills. The Bunty Aur Babli actor is well-known for her Odissi dance as she has received training at a very tender age. The actor reportedly started taking classes when she was in the tenth grade and has been perfecting her skills ever since. She has also showcased her skills through live performances at various award shows. She pulls off the dance form with a lot of grace and also stresses well on the expression part of it.

Rani Mukerji has lately been working on the second instalment of her 2005 blockbuster film, Bunty Aur Babli. The original film had been directed by Shaad Ali while the production part had been carried out by Aditya Chopra. The plot of the film was based on two con artists who manage to escape from every tricky situation with their witty methods. The film starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who essayed the role of a cop. The makers have now announced that they will be releasing a sequel to the film in April 2021. The film, now titled Bunty Aur Babli 2, will star Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. Fans have been quite excited about the film as the first part had been a major entertainer.

Image Courtesy: Rani Mukerji Instagram