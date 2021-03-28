Rani Mukerji Made Her Debut With A Bengali Film Directed By Her Father

Rani Mukerji is one of the popular names in the Hindi film industry and has featured in various commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies in a career spanning more than two decades. Rani made her debut in Hindi films with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. However, the film did not mark her acting debut. Did you know that Rani Murkeji's debut film was actually a Bengali film titled Biyer Phool? The movie was directed by Rani's father Ram Mukherjee and was a romantic drama.

Rani Mukerji's debut film Biyer Phool

Rani Mukerji's debut film released in 1996. The movie also featured Bengali actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Indrani Haldar and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in lead roles. The movie followed the story of two sisters, Lili played by Indrani Haldar and Mili played by Rani Mukerji. Lili has always taken care of Mili since she is the elder one and has made various sacrifices for her younger sister. Mili falls in love with Atanu Mukherjee, a famous music teacher nine years older than her. The duo soon falls in love with each other. Lili, unaware of her sister's feelings for Atanu, falls in love with him and gets their marriage fixed. The story follows the sisters' journeys as they fall in love with the same man and one of them decides to sacrifice their love.

The story of the movie was partly based on the Telugu blockbuster movie of the same year Pelli Sandadi, it was heavily altered to cater to the taste of the Bengali audience. The movie went on to achieve cult status as one of the most evergreen Bengali family blockbusters. The movie marked a milestone for all three lead actors.

A quick look at Rani Mukerhi's movies

After making her debut through the Bengali film Biyer Phool, Rani Mukherji went on to star in various Bollywood movies. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Rani's breakthrough role. The actress went on to feature in various commercially successful movies like Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, to name a few. Rani was praised for her role as a headstrong police officer in Mardaani and reprised her role in the sequel Mardaani 2. The actress was also praised for her role as an aspiring teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome in Hichki. She will next be seen in the sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.