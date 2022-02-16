Rani Mukerji On Bappi Lahiri's Death: 'Mother Is Devastated, They Were Childhood Friends'

In an unfortunate turn of events, Indian music maestro Bappi Lahiri passed away at age 69 on Wednesday, February 16. The acclaimed singer had been suffering from multiple age-related health issues for a month and eventually died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The tragic news has left the entire country in distress including the Bollywood film fraternity. Now, in a recent interaction with ANI, actor Rani Mukerji revealed that her mother is devastated upon receiving the heartbreaking news.

Rani Mukerji mourns Bappi Lahiri's death

During a chat with ANI, actor Rani Mukerji called Bappi Lahiri's demise a 'personal loss' of her family. Reportedly, the star's mother and the Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re singer were childhood friends hailing from Calcutta. She stated, "It's a personal loss for our family, my mother is devastated. While the whole world mourns his loss, I can't help but think of all the memories I have of him from my childhood, will miss him dearly. His smiling face and kind personality will always be a happy memory."

Further, Rani Mukerji also offered heartfelt condolences to the music maestro's family hailing him as a 'wonderful husband' and a 'great dad'. "India has again lost one of her precious gems. Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema. His music was legendary, his versatility as a composer was unmatched, a truly self-made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad. I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family finds the strength to go through this loss. It's too sad, he went too soon. Bappi uncle rest in peace, the heavens have earned an angel today," she concluded.

Stating the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

The last rites of the music maestro will be performed on Thursday, February 17 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. The acclaimed singer's son is expected to reach the city by 2 PM in the afternoon.

(Image: Instagram/@Bappi_Lahiri_official/PTI)