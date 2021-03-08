Rani Mukerji Opens Up On Importance Of Women's Role In Their Representation Onscreen

Rani Mukerji's movies such as Black, Hichki, Mardaani, No One Killed Jessica, Veer Zaara etc are based on female protagonists. She has won critical acclaim for her performances in these films. On the occasion of Women's Day 2021, Rani spoke about the film industry and women's perception of other women. She said that she has been very lucky to play strong women on screen.

Rani Mukerji on women having power in the industry

On the occasion of Women's day 2021, Rani Mukerji talked to the Free Press Journal about the change women can bring to the film industry with their power. She shared her views on how women can support other women from different departments in the film industry. She mentioned that in her journey of making films in the industry, she realised that its women who have the power to change the perception of how women are represented in films. She mentioned that women have to empower and support each other to ensure that the road is smooth for them in the male-driven film industry. She added that they have to celebrate each other and their success together so that they can be heard more often by the audience.

Rani Mukerji shared that she considers herself fortunate to play strong women and bring the characters to life with movies. She said that she felt lucky to play self-reliant women and to live their inspiring lives for some time. She mentioned that just like her, many female actors have got the chance to bring a conversation to change the way women are represented in films. Rani also added that throughout her career she has made conscious decisions of choosing roles that have strong women. She said that she wanted to set an example for women.

She has always chosen characters who have command respect, because of their uninhibited life choices. She shared that in the future, she is inclined to choose more such projects that have a powerful plot. She will look forward to playing women who don't fear voicing their opinions in front of a huge crowd. Rani Mukerji's latest films like Mardaani 2, Hitchki and more have had women who set an example for society. The actor will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan.

