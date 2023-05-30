Rani Mukerji Says Gender Has No Role To Play In Box-office Success Of A Film

Rani Mukerji recently opened up about women-centric films being a draw at the box office. She also shared that she wanted to highlight different facets of a woman's personality in the roles she played. The actress further shared that her latest release Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was a hit because people want to see strong woman protagonists.

Rani shared that there is a constant debate about whether women-centric films are box office draws or not. "Ofcourse, they are box office draws," she said. Adding further, she stated there is a misconception about what a hit means. She believes that people should pay more attention to this before saying anything or passing their judgment about the film being profitable or not. She also said that a good film always brings people to theatres and their "gender has no role to play."

'I choose films where the girl is also pivotal'

Rani Mukerji said that she made it a "point" to choose films where the women are also pivotal to the plot and where they are shown with dignity and power. She also stated that her film Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway is a hit because people want to see strong woman protagonists like this on the big screen. "For me, women have always been agents of change. They have been independent, courageous, caring, pursuers of dreams, and the best multi-tasker you can ever find. I wanted to highlight these facets of a woman by choosing characters that echo this belief of mine," she said.

She further added, "So, if you see films like Black, Veer Zaara, Mardaani series, Yuva, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, or even my latest film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, to name a few, the girls I play are central to the plot, the sheroes that people have adored and accepted for being who they are." Despite her vision for cinema and roles being constantly evolving, Rani said that one thing that’s constantly stayed with her is the way she wanted to portray and represent women on screen.