The first instalment of Bunty Aur Babli was one of the most masala-packed entertainers that is remembered by fans even today. Gearing up for the next instalment of the film, Rani Mukerji and debutante Sharvari Wagh sat down for an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. Rani, dressed in a sombre off-white salwar suit looked excited about her new release, being rather chatty with the crew recording it. Sharvari on the other hand was beaming as she sat down in a flowy green co-ord set be a part of the interview with Rani who she fondly addressed as 'Rani Ma'am'.

"Saif is so good looking, it makes an actor romance him even better": Rani Mukerji

Both the leading ladies seemed to be exuding positive energy about their upcoming heist-caper, as they answered several questions about their characters. Rani Mukerji, especially, recalled several things about the making of the film, and what it was like to reunite with Said after more than a decade.

Rani elaborated about how Saif has played Rakesh in the film and also what her equation remains with him as she reunited with him after 13 long years, after Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Rani described her relationship with saif of one with growth,

"I think saif and I have grown over the years. We have grown to love each other, respect each other's craft, and when I worked with Saif earlier in my career, he was immature and childish, and he is still chidlish. But, what is unique about Saif is that he is a brilliant actor who very unassumingly performs well. I think we have only fed off each other in terms of our energies, and the fact that he brought a certain coolness in me, and I grounded him a bit has really worked for as a pair.

Saif and Rani's chemistry has been one of the most refreshing and beloved after Hum Tum, where their characters were poles apart from each other and still end up falling in love. While Rani's character was of a grounded and practical Rhea, Saif's Karan was the cool, quintessential casanova with good looks that had most girls fancying him in the film. Perhaps that seeped into what Rani said next as she joked, "Saif is extremely good looking, so when you have an actor who is so good looking, it helps you romance him even better."

Being pitted against a 'millennial jodi'

The 'double trouble' in the film that Saif and Rani have with Siddhant and Sharvari is what makes the film rather unique from its first instalment. And perhaps reuniting with Saif and starting off from where they left off was something that worked for the two of them in this film as well.

"Saif is wonderful to collaborate with andI have enjoyed working with him on all our romcoms together. This time, when I met him 13 yrs on set I felt so much comfort, and at home. It was like someone you meet a school friend after many years, and start off from there. Also the fact that we were supposed to work as a pair and were pitted against a 'millennial jodi', we both worked together as a team to better ourselves in performing. Specially for Saif, he was accepting a character which has been done by someone in the past, and the fact that he embraced the character with so much love and gave Rakesh's character so much depth was amazing. So we see Rakesh and Vimmi 10 years after the film, and he has played this character with much aplomb which blew me away when we were on set," she said.

As the plot of the film was different from the first one, Rani revealed being nervous on sets."I was reprising a same role of Vimmi but with a new Bunty / Rakesh. Saif always takes over a role and gives it the best, which helped me be up my game as well. We have so much love and fondness for each other, itt translates on screen through our chemistry."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has now released in theatres on November 19. Watch the trailer here:

IMAGE: