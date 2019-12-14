Rani Mukerji Reveals That She Has Slapped Molesters As A Child; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's latest movie Mardaani 2 hit the theatres yesterday. The actor has tackled the issue of child trafficking in Mardaani and Mardaani 2 tackles the issue of rape. In an interview, Rani is seen talking about how her childhood and an array of other topics in her recent interview. She also revealed how she defended herself from molesters as a child and how she has even slapped people who behaved inappropriately with her.

In the interview, Rani Mukerji was asked about an incident she has faced as a child and how she would tackle people who behaved inappropriately with her. She stated that her voice was enough to scare most people away. She said that she has a loud voice which was enough to silence people. She further stated that she has had people telling her that her 'stare' is scary. Rani Mukerji explained to the interviewer that she doesn’t intend to be intimidating, however, she is often told that she has an intimidating aura. Rani Mukerji further added that she has also slapped people quite a few times. She stated that those who have been slapped by her even tell her that she has a heavy hand. Rani said that despite her having small hands, they are quite heavy.

Rani Mukerji also discussed other issues with the interviewer. While the interviewer stated that most people tell their daughter to be a certain way and to be polite and respectful, it is about time that we tell our daughters to say no. Rani Mukerji agreed to the interviewer while adding that as we tell our daughters to say no, tell our sons to say please. She also agreed that consent plays a huge role in the issue.

