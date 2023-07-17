Rani Mukerji Shares Her Reason Behind Working With First Time Directors

Rani Mukerji is currently riding high on the success of her last theatrical release, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The film was helmed by first-time director Ashima Chibber. Reflecting on the same, the actress had much to say about new directors and everything they have to contribute to the industry.

Rani Mukerji says new directors are here to disrupt

Drawing parallels between newcomers in the industry, no matter their field, Rani Mukerji reflected how they all possess one commonality. As per the actress, all newcomers enter the industry with the intention to "disrupt".

She further elaborated how this only makes sense as newcomers want to make a palpable impact with their first few films. She further said, "It is definitely the reason why I have worked with so many new or first-time directors and I consider myself to be fortunate to have found them and exchanged creative energies with them."

Listing a few of her career highlights, Rani pointed out how some of her most popular and impactful work has come under the guidance of new or first-time directors. She recalls how Shaad Ali's Saathiya was actually the director's first film and a film she is rather proud to have in her filmography.

Rani also had kind words to share about Gopi Puthran who directed her in Mardaani 2. She said, "He has created a fiercely independent and courageous woman on screen and I respect him for doing so because cinema can do a lot to represent women well."

Rani Mukerji reflects on how directors have broadened her horizons

Speaking of directorial stalwarts she has worked with, the actress shared how she considers each film a step that contributed to who she is as an actor. Pradeep Sarkar's Laga Chunari Mein Daag, her collaboration with "visionaries" like Kamal Haasan in Hey Ram, with "forward-thinking minds" like Siddharth Anand in Ta Ra Rum Pum or "sensitive storytellers" like Siddarth P Malhotra in Hichki and Ashima Chibber in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway - she cherishes her work with each.

Rani further added how she will always be looking to work with new minds and new talent simply because she loves her "subversive" they are.