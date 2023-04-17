Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol: Stars Turn Up The Glam Quotient At Mumbai Event

Quick links:
Sidharth Malhotra attended the event in an off-white and black tuxedo. He paired his look with a black bow tie.
Kajol turned up at the event in a floral-printed pink ensemble. The actress wore a saree gown that gives the look an indo-western touch.
Rani Mukerji kept her look simple in a plain white saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with long necklaces.
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs in an all-black outfit. He turned up at the event in a Mandarin collar black shirt and paired the look with matching pants and a blazer.
Actress Madhuri Dixit looked ethereal in a pink gown. The actress wore a pink cocktail gown that had a floral attachment.
Mouni Roy and Hina Khan were also in attendance at the event. Mouni Roy attended the event in a purple dress. Hina Khan turned up in a red ensemble.
Mira Rajput and Rajkummar Rao both attended the event in black. Mira attended the event in a black jumpsuit while Rajkummar Rao wore black pants and a jacket.
Nushrat Bharuccha attended the event in a holographic gown. She styled the gown with both straps on one side.