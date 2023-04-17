Last Updated:

Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol: Stars Turn Up The Glam Quotient At Mumbai Event

Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and several other members of the film industry attended an event in the city on April 16.

Shreya Pandey
Sidharth Malhotra
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra attended the event in an off-white and black tuxedo. He paired his look with a black bow tie. 

Kajol
2/10
Varinder Chawla

Kajol turned up at the event in a floral-printed pink ensemble. The actress wore a saree gown that gives the look an indo-western touch. 

Rani Mukerji
3/10
Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukerji kept her look simple in a plain white saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with long necklaces. 

Aditya Roy Kapur
4/10
Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs in an all-black outfit. He turned up at the event in a Mandarin collar black shirt and paired the look with matching pants and a blazer. 

Anil Kapoor
5/10
Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor wore a navy blue suit. He also paired his look with a checkered tie.  

Madhuri Dixit
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Actress Madhuri Dixit looked ethereal in a pink gown. The actress wore a pink cocktail gown that had a floral attachment. 

Hina Khan and Mouni Roy
7/10
Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy and Hina Khan were also in attendance at the event. Mouni Roy attended the event in a purple dress. Hina Khan turned up in a red ensemble. 

Mira Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao
8/10
Varinder Chawla

Mira Rajput and Rajkummar Rao both attended the event in black. Mira attended the event in a black jumpsuit while Rajkummar Rao wore black pants and a jacket. 

Nushrat Barucha
9/10
Varinder Chawla

Nushrat Bharuccha attended the event in a holographic gown. She styled the gown with both straps on one side.  

Sobhita Dhulipala
10/10
Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala was also in attendance at the event. She wore a strapless blue and black gown and accessorised her look with a silver earring. 

