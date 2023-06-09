Rani Mukerji Speaks On Embodying The Power Of Womanhood Through Her Roles

Rani Mukerji has been captivating audiences with her diverse film choices, consistently striving to shed light on the stories of women. Throughout her illustrious career, Rani has sought to celebrate the resilience and courage of women, inspired by the iconic Indian film, Mother India, which left an indelible mark on her in childhood.

The power of women-centric films: Rani Mukerji perspective

(Rani says women deserve to be celebrated for their silent heroism | Image: _ranimukerji\instagram)

Reflecting on her passion for portraying impactful female characters, Mukerji explained, “Women deserve to be celebrated for their silent heroism, navigating the challenges of everyday life, regardless of their circumstances or the societal pressures they face”. Her recent film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN), shattered the notion that audiences prefer content-driven films solely on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, as the film saw immense success in theatres.

Rani Mukerji’s mission: Depicting women's inherent strength and resilience

(Rani Mukerji's still from Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway film | Image: _ranimukerji\instagram)

Confident in her belief that narratives centred around brave women resonate deeply with viewers, Rani Mukerji expressed her conviction, saying, “MCVN's protagonist defied all odds, taking on an entire country for the sake of her children and emerging victorious! This story struck a chord with people on a profound level, and its impact speaks for itself”. Socially relevant films like MCVN hold the potential to bring about positive change within society, raising awareness about prevalent issues.

Mukerji further highlighted the plight of Indian parents in foreign lands, forcibly separated from their children, stating, “Our film aims to shed light on this global issue and empower affected parents by driving increased awareness. If we can contribute in any way, it will be truly gratifying”. Her commitment to championing the cause of such women extends beyond the screen, as she aspires to depict more remarkable stories of Indian women, showcasing their inherent strength and resilience to the world.

While the details of Mukerji’s upcoming projects remain undisclosed,audiences eagerly await her next venture, hopeful for another impactful character portrayal. With every new film, Mukerji continues to shape the landscape of Indian cinema, inspiring and urging society to recognise and appreciate the extraordinary substance within Indian women.