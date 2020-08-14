Rani Mukerji Takes Inspiration From These Critically-acclaimed Films As An Artist

Actor Rani Mukerji had revealed previously in an interaction, around the release of her film Hitchki, that she was highly inspired by a few critically acclaimed films from the West. In a short segment of IMDb’s The Insider’s Watchlist, she could be seen listing a few films which included Amitabh Bachchan’s Paa for the exceptional performance and execution. She had also listed a few films like My Left Foot, which featured the much-loved actor, Daniel Day-Lewis.

Rani Mukerji’s favourite films

In an interaction with a leading film critic, around the release of her film Hitchki, Rani Mukerji was asked about the films that had inspired her in the long run. The actor had said that My Left Foot of 1989 was one of the films which had been her favourite. She had spoken highly about the performance of Daniel Day-Lewis while also revealing that it was the film that she watched before being a part of her critically acclaimed Bollywood film, Black.

Rani Mukerji had also said that the 2014 film based on Stephen Hawking’s life, The Theory of Everything, was one of the films for her that she could watch anytime. She had said that these films carried magic in them as they spoke about these inspirational figures who made a unique life for themselves.

Speaking about Bollywood films, Rani Mukerji had said that Amitabh Bachchan’s 2009 film, Paa, was quite inspiring for her in various ways. She had added that watching the actor transform into a young boy with progeria was something phenomenal to witness. She had also spoken about the certain kind of high that films Paa gave to the artists that were watching them.

The actor had also added that Nicole Kidman’s performance in the film The Hours was one of the best works that she had witnessed. She had also added that another unbelievable performance was by actor Gray Oldman in 2017 film Darkest Hour.

Rani Mukerji had also thrown some light on her evergreen favourite films that were bound to stay with her forever. She had spoken about the Dilip Kumar film Leader, which was directed by her father, Ram Mukerji. She was of the stance that the performances and the relevance of the plot would remain with her for a long time.

