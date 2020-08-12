Did You Know? Saif & Aftab Were Considered To Play Abhishek's Role In 'Bunty Aur Babli'

Bunty Aur Babli is a 2005 rom-com that was loved by fans for its storyline. This Shaad Ali film featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. This film was about two small town individuals who meer and con people and become soon become famous. They call themselves Bunty (Abhishek) and Babli (Rani). Big B played the role of a cop in the movie. Read here to know more about the films trivia.

Bunty Aur Babli trivia

Hrithik Roshan was first approached for the role of Bunty. However, he put a condition that he would only do the film if it was directed by Yash Chopra or Aditya Chopra. later Abhishek Bachchan was approached for the role.

The movie was like a homage to work of Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, Abhishek reprises several of his father's roles. For example, he acts like Amitabh from Agnipath when he cons the hotel owner in Mussoorie.

A song titled I'm In Love was composed for this film, but it was deemed inappropriate by the makers as the film had more of a rustic and earthy appeal. It then appeared in Neal 'n' Nikki (2005).

Sushmita Sen was going to feature in the Kajra Re item number.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen on screen with his son Abhishek Bachchan for the first time in this film.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Abhishek's wife) appear together for the first time in a film in Kajrare song.

As part of a marketing campaign for the film, Both Abhishek and Rani were seen broadcasting the news on a Hindi news channel.

The motorcycle with sidecar features in the film is a 500cc Royal Enfield Bullet that, was designed in England and is now produced in Chennai.

Saif Ali Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were considered for the role of Bunty at the time of scripting. But both of them were never offered the role.

This is the only movie that Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Babbar featured (in the climax scene).

Many couples were influenced by the act of Bunty and Bali. After which several people conned other people.

The horn-rimmed glasses and old-fashioned dress that Babli wears in the film is a reference to the popular Hindi serial Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003).

The sequel of the film had been announced in the past. It was said that Rani Mukherjee was going to be seen in the film along with Saif Ali Khan who would be replacing Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

