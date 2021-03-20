Rani Mukerji's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mardaani' Actor?

Quick links:
Rani Mukerji will be soon ringing in her 43rd Birthday. The actor has recently begun reinventing herself once again with the help of the Mardaani film franchise. In order to celebrate the life and career of the artist who has been termed the "Queen Of Bollywood", a quiz based on Rani Mukerji's movies and other pieces of Rani Mukerji's trivia has been created. One can take Rani Mukerji's quiz below and find out how well do they know the industry veteran.
a) Pisces
b) Aries
c) Libra
d) Taurus
a) Between US $5-10 Million
b) Between US $10-15 Million
c) Between US $15-20 Million
d) No Official Data regarding Rani Mukerji's Stand-Alone Net Worth has been revealed as yet
a) Odissi
b) Kathakali
c) The Lungi Dance
d) The Robot
a) Talaash
b) Biyer Phool
c) Saathiya
d) No One Killed Jessica
a) Roshan Taneja's Acting Institute
b) Anupam Kher's Acting Prepares
c) It is believed that she learned acting from Konstantin Stanislavski in her previous life
d) She is a self-taught actor
a) Twinkle Khanna
b) Yami Gautam
c) Katrina Kaif
d) Kajol
a) Gucci Gang by Lil Pump
b) My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion
c) Rockstar by DJ Khaled and Drake
d) Bailando by Enrique Iglesias
a) Rani Mukerji is a holder of zero records
b) Rani Mukerji holds the title of having the shortest name for an Indian actor
c) Rani owns the largest piece of real estate dedicated to the breeding of otters
d) Rani is the only actress to have won IIFA Best Actress Award thrice in a row.
a) 1996
b) 2000
c) 1992
d) None of the above
a) Tourettes Syndrome
b) Asperger's Syndrome
c) Bipolar Disorder
d) Multiple Personality Disorder
a) Mithun Chakravarty
b) Prosenjit Chatterjee
c) She played a double role in her debut film, Biyer Phool, hence one can say that she was her own first-ever co-star
d) None of the above
a) Twinkle Khanna
b) Kajol
c) No one. The director threatened the producers that the film will be shelved if Rani won't be a part of it
d) Juhi Chawla
a) Her near-perfect round face
b) Her style of acting
c) Her Husky voice
d) Her one-of-a-kind chin
a) A Veterinarian
b) An Interior Designer
c) An Astronaut
d) A Women's Rights Activist
a) A deaf-blind woman
b) A rough-and-tough police inspector
c) A con-artist
d) All Of The Above
Answers: 1-b, 2-b, 3-a, 4-b, 5-a, 6-d, 7-b, 8-d, 9-a, 10-a, 11-b, 12-a, 13-c, 14-b, 15-d
