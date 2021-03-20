Rani Mukerji's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Mardaani' Actor?

Rani Mukerji will be soon ringing in her 43rd Birthday. The actor has recently begun reinventing herself once again with the help of the Mardaani film franchise. In order to celebrate the life and career of the artist who has been termed the "Queen Of Bollywood", a quiz based on Rani Mukerji's movies and other pieces of Rani Mukerji's trivia has been created. One can take Rani Mukerji's quiz below and find out how well do they know the industry veteran.

Rani Mukerji's Birthday Quiz:

1) What is Rani Mukerji's Zodiac Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Aries

c) Libra

d) Taurus

2) What is Rani Mukerji's individual net worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $5-10 Million

b) Between US $10-15 Million

c) Between US $15-20 Million

d) No Official Data regarding Rani Mukerji's Stand-Alone Net Worth has been revealed as yet

3) Which one from the following list of dance forms has Rani Mukerji received formal training in?

a) Odissi

b) Kathakali

c) The Lungi Dance

d) The Robot

4) One of Rani Mukerji's movies is directed by her father, Ram Mukerji. Which one from the following list of films is that?

a) Talaash

b) Biyer Phool

c) Saathiya

d) No One Killed Jessica

5) Which one from the following list of acting institutions is Rani Mukerji's Alma Mater?

a) Roshan Taneja's Acting Institute

b) Anupam Kher's Acting Prepares

c) It is believed that she learned acting from Konstantin Stanislavski in her previous life

d) She is a self-taught actor

6) Which one from the following list of actors is related to Rani Mukerji?

a) Twinkle Khanna

b) Yami Gautam

c) Katrina Kaif

d) Kajol

7) Which one from the following list of songs is Rani Mukerji's favourite?

a) Gucci Gang by Lil Pump

b) My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

c) Rockstar by DJ Khaled and Drake

d) Bailando by Enrique Iglesias

8) Which one from the following list of records is Rani Mukerji a holder of?

a) Rani Mukerji is a holder of zero records

b) Rani Mukerji holds the title of having the shortest name for an Indian actor

c) Rani owns the largest piece of real estate dedicated to the breeding of otters

d) Rani is the only actress to have won IIFA Best Actress Award thrice in a row.

9) In which year did Rani Mukerji make her feature film debut?

a) 1996

b) 2000

c) 1992

d) None of the above

10) What is the name of the psychological condition that Rani Mukerji's character suffers from in Hichki?

a) Tourettes Syndrome

b) Asperger's Syndrome

c) Bipolar Disorder

d) Multiple Personality Disorder

11)Which one from the following list of actors was Rani Mukerji's first-ever co-star?

a) Mithun Chakravarty

b) Prosenjit Chatterjee

c) She played a double role in her debut film, Biyer Phool, hence one can say that she was her own first-ever co-star

d) None of the above

12) Before Rani landed the part of one of the lead characters of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was offered to yet another then up-and-coming star. Who was it?

a) Twinkle Khanna

b) Kajol

c) No one. The director threatened the producers that the film will be shelved if Rani won't be a part of it

d) Juhi Chawla

13) Which one from the following list of Rani Mukerji's traits is considered to be her trademark?

a) Her near-perfect round face

b) Her style of acting

c) Her Husky voice

d) Her one-of-a-kind chin

14) If not an actor, what field of work would one have seen Rani Mukerji in, as per the actor herself?

a) A Veterinarian

b) An Interior Designer

c) An Astronaut

d) A Women's Rights Activist

15) Which one from the following list of characters has been played by Rani Mukerji on screen?

a) A deaf-blind woman

b) A rough-and-tough police inspector

c) A con-artist

d) All Of The Above

Answers: 1-b, 2-b, 3-a, 4-b, 5-a, 6-d, 7-b, 8-d, 9-a, 10-a, 11-b, 12-a, 13-c, 14-b, 15-d