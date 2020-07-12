Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Black' Was A Hit With Close To 56 Awards For Excellence In Craft

Black is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Bollywood. The drama film released in the year 2005 and is regarded amongst the best works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The plot of this film revolves around a teacher and student relationship and the kind of impact it has on their lives. The story speaks about a woman who is physically challenged as she cannot see, hear, or speak and a senior man who brings a ray of sunshine in her life. Black has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Shernaz Patel in pivotal roles. This film was a huge success and was rightfully presented with a wide range of awards. Here is a look at the list.
Black: Awards
Filmfare Awards
- Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress- Rani Mukerji
- Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Supporting Actress- Ayesha Kapoor
- Best Film – Critics- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Actor – Critics- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress – Critics- Rani Mukerji
- Best Background Score- Monty Sharma
- Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran
- Best Editing- Bela Segal
National Film Awards, India
- Best Feature Film in Hindi- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Costume Design- Sabyasachi Mukherji
Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India
- Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress- Rani Mukerji
Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards
- Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anshuman Swami, SLB Films Pvt. Ltd., Applause Entertainment Ltd.
- Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Actor (movie)- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress (movie)- Rani Mukerji
- Best Actress In A Supporting Role (movie)- Ayesha Kapoor
- Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran, SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.
Awards of the Internal Indian Film Academy
- Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran
- Best Editing- Bela Segal
- Best Sound Recording- Anup Dev
- Best Background Score- Monty Sharma
- Best Actress in a Leading Role- Rani Mukerji
- Best Actor in a Leading Role- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role- Ayesha Kapoor
- Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Picture- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anshuman Swami, Applause Entertainment Ltd., SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.
Bengal Film Journalists’ Award
- Best Actor (Hindi)- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress (Hindi)- Rani Mukerji
- Best Director (Hindi)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Film (Hindi)
Bollywood Awards
- Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Supporting Actress- Ayesha Kapoor
- Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sabsey Favourite Kaun Awards
Screen Awards
- Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Actress- Rani Mukerji
- Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Film- Anshuman Swami, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran
- Best Background Score- Monty Sharma
- Best Sound Recording- Anup Dev
- Best Editing- Bela Segal
Stardust Awards, India
- Star of the Year – Actress- Rani Mukerji
- Star of the Year – Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Dream Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Best Film of the Year- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films
Zee Cine Awards
- Best Actress- Rani Mukerji
- Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan
- Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran, SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.
Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Saifalibaba)
