Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Black' Was A Hit With Close To 56 Awards For Excellence In Craft

Black is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Bollywood. The drama film released in the year 2005 and is regarded amongst the best works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The plot of this film revolves around a teacher and student relationship and the kind of impact it has on their lives. The story speaks about a woman who is physically challenged as she cannot see, hear, or speak and a senior man who brings a ray of sunshine in her life. Black has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Shernaz Patel in pivotal roles. This film was a huge success and was rightfully presented with a wide range of awards. Here is a look at the list.

Black: Awards

Filmfare Awards

Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress- Rani Mukerji

Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Supporting Actress- Ayesha Kapoor

Best Film – Critics- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor – Critics- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress – Critics- Rani Mukerji

Best Background Score- Monty Sharma

Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran

Best Editing- Bela Segal

National Film Awards, India

Best Feature Film in Hindi- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Costume Design- Sabyasachi Mukherji

Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India

Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress- Rani Mukerji

Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards

Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anshuman Swami, SLB Films Pvt. Ltd., Applause Entertainment Ltd.

Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor (movie)- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress (movie)- Rani Mukerji

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (movie)- Ayesha Kapoor

Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran, SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.

Awards of the Internal Indian Film Academy

Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran

Best Editing- Bela Segal

Best Sound Recording- Anup Dev

Best Background Score- Monty Sharma

Best Actress in a Leading Role- Rani Mukerji

Best Actor in a Leading Role- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress in a Supporting Role- Ayesha Kapoor

Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Picture- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anshuman Swami, Applause Entertainment Ltd., SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.

Bengal Film Journalists’ Award

Best Actor (Hindi)- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress (Hindi)- Rani Mukerji

Best Director (Hindi)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Film (Hindi)

Bollywood Awards

Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Film- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Supporting Actress- Ayesha Kapoor

Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sabsey Favourite Kaun Awards

Sabsey Favorite Film

Screen Awards

Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress- Rani Mukerji

Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Film- Anshuman Swami, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran

Best Background Score- Monty Sharma

Best Sound Recording- Anup Dev

Best Editing- Bela Segal

Stardust Awards, India

Star of the Year – Actress- Rani Mukerji

Star of the Year – Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Dream Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Film of the Year- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films

Zee Cine Awards

Best Actress- Rani Mukerji

Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

Best Cinematography- Ravi K. Chandran, SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.

