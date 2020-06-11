Rani Mukerji's Hitchki & Other Bollywood Blockbusters Highlighting Neurological Disorders

The Hindi Film Industry is counted amongst the most popular entertainment businesses across the globe. Lately, filmmakers have explored different avenues which were earlier not much focused upon. The commercial success of movies like Black, Ghajini, Hichki amid others served as a gateway for directors and actors to make films based on such realistic problems prevalent in the current society. So let's take a look at some famous Bollywood films which revolved around characters who suffer from certain neurological disorders-

Also Read: Rani Mukerji Starrer Family Dramas That Should Not Be Missed, See List Here

Bollywood Movies Which Highlighted Neurological Disorders

Hichki (2018)

Rani Mukerji gave a phenomenal performance in Hichki. Rani Mukerji played the role of a competent teacher who is suffering from Tourette syndrome. Rani Mukerji essayed the role of Tourette syndrome patient with such conviction that it was difficult to accept that she is just acting. Rani Mukerji lived every bit of her character in Hichki, who has to prove herself time and again as a teacher because of her syndrome. This Rani Mukerji starrer was a Blockbuster hit at the box-office, and it was helmed by director Sidharth P. Malhotra.

Also Read: Mardaani 2: A Look Back At The Film's First Part

Barfi (2012)

Priyanka Chopra played the role of an autistic young woman in Barfi. She was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie, who played a hearing and speech-impaired man. The journey of the kind-hearted couple in the movie is simply heartwarming. Anurag Basu directed Barfi, and the film won numerous accolades. Priyanka Chopra's stellar performance in the film was highly lauded by audiences and critics as for the first time she ditched her glamorous avatar on the silver screen and played an autistic patient. Autism is a neurological disorder hampering several parts of the brain.

Also Read: Kajol Devgn's Top-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; See List Here

Paa (2009)

Amitabh Bachchan stunned everyone when he essayed the role of Auro in R. Balki's Paa. He looked unrecognisable with the heavy prosthetics and makeup. His character suffers from a neurological disorder called Progeria. Due to this condition, he looks much older than his actual age. Auro, who is well aware of his health condition, discovers the truth about his estranged father, who is unaware of his existence. He then approaches him and reunites his parents. Abhishek Bachchan, Big B's real son played his reel-dad in Paa. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the National award for his marvellous performance in Paa.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's 'Ram Chahe Leela' Song Making Video Is A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.