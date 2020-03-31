Rani Mukerji's Three Movies That Were Directed By Kunal Kohli

Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. She has gained immense appreciation for her performances in several movies. Kunal Kohli is a director, producer and writer in Bollywood. Read to know about films helmed by Kunal that stars Rani.

Rani Mukerji’s movies with Kunal Kohli

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Kunal Kohli made his directorial debut with 2002 released Mujhse Dosti Karoge! It stars Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, with Uday Chopra appearing in an extended special appearance. The film shows a love triangle of three friends. A young man in England regularly mails his childhood sweetheart in India is unaware that the replies he receives are written by another girl. The movie has chartbuster songs such as Andekhi Anjaani, Jaane Dil Mein and Oh My Darling.

Hum Tum

Rani Mukerji reunited for the second time with Kunal Kohli as he helmed Hum Tum. Released in 2004, it a romantic comedy film also starring Saif Ali Khan. The movie follows the encounters of a young male and female who run into each other on different occasions under situation ranging from friendly to hostile to love. It also features various animation sequences. Hum Tum received several accolades including a National Film Award for Best Actor to Saif Ali Khan, Filmfare Award for Best Director to Kunal Kohli, Filmfare Award for Best Actress to Rani Mukerji and more. The movie was Kunal’s consecutive second project with Rani.

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Kunal Kohli and Rani Mukerji last worked together in 2008 released Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. It is a fantasy comedy-drama film also starring Saif Ali Khan with Rishi Kapoor and Ameesha Patel in special appearances. An angel, a man, and 4 orphans come together in a story filled with fun, excitement, tears, love,x` and magic. The movie was also written and co-produced by Kunal Kohli.

