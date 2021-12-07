Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' Gets Release Date; To Lock Horns With 'HIT'

Rani Mukerji is all set to feature in the next thriller Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Rani who will be seen playing the lead in the intense drama finally announced the release date. The film directed by Ashima Chibber is all set to release theatrically on 20 May 2022.

While sharing the date announcement, the makers captioned the post as, “With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children. The film, bankrolled by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, is an untold story about the journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country. An untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there.

Rani Mukerji's next project Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway to clash on Box office with HIT: The First case

The movie is all set to lock horns with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT: The First Case which is also slated to release on 20 May 2022. The movie helmed by Sailesh Kolanu is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. It will be interesting to see both the major films lock horns at the box office.

Earlier, speaking about the film to ANI, Rani Mukerji said, "It's a really sweet coincidence that I wrapped the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on the same day that my first Hindi film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat!'. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film. I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore." In a press release, the filmmakers revealed that the plot of the film is based on a true incident that had a global impact.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. The story of the film revolved around the original con star Bunty Aur Babli who get active to find out the new Bunty Aur Babli who use their name and deceive people.

IMAGE: Instagram/@emmayentertainment