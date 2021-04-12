Ranjeet Poses With A Gramophone, Says "Purani Yadein"; See Pic

Actor Ranjeet recently took to social media to share a post where he gave fans a trip down memory lane. The actor posed alongside a retro gramophone as he recalled old memories. Fans too seemed amazed by the device and wrote about their memories along with it.

Ranjeet takes fans on a nostalgic trip

The image shared by Ranjeet saw him posing beside a gramophone. The same device was also used in Mera Naam Joker starring Raj Kapoor, a fan pointed out. Several people in the comments section wrote about how amazing the picture was. The actor himself looked quite dapper standing tall with a designer shirt along with his signature headscarf and stylish sunglasses.

Sharing the image on his timeline the actor simply recalled the old memories associated with it. He glanced at the device in complete amusement as he watched it from a distance. Fans loved the unique picture and went on to shower the post with a bunch of likes and comments. Ranjeet is known to post several such images which give fans a major trip down memory lane. Since he first debuted on Instagram the actor has been sharing a bunch of videos and pictures from his films.

During one instance Ranjeet posed alongside a motorcycle which was loved by fans. The actor mentioned in the caption that the picture he shared is all what retro vibes should be like. Fans loved such posts from the actor and enjoy watching his posts. He also once shared his amusement upon finding out that there is a cafe in Bhopal named after him. Ranjeet posted a picture of the cafe and wrote a note wishing all the best to the owners of the cafe.

The actor seemed impressed by the gesture and thus shared it on his timeline. Similarly, in yet another instance, Ranjeet shared a picture of a college group of friends who wore hoodies with his face on them. The veteran actor seemed impressed by that gesture and extended his warm regards to the people from the image.

