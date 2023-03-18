Ranjeet Recalls Awkward Encounter With Kapil Dev's Sister-in-law

Ranjeet Bedi is well-known for playing villainous roles in Bollywood movies in the 70s and 80s. Recently, the actor opened up about an incident where his on-screen image had a negative impact on his real life. He recalled the time when Indian cricketer Kapil Dev's sister-in-law got uncomfortable while giving him a hug.

In an interview with Lehren, Ranjeet was asked how his on-screen personality affected his real life. Responding to the question, the actor said, "I have left a mark. Kapil Dev’s sister-in-law had come for some medical treatment. So, I have a habit of shaking hands and giving a side hug. So, she got a little uncomfortable. Kapil Dev then said to her, 'Ye vaisa nahi hai jaisa tu samajhti hai' (He is not what you think he is)."

The Namak Halaal actor also recalled an incident when he was travelling in Delhi with his daughter Gigi for her internship. Ranjeet said he was not comfortable in leaving her alone so he would visit her all the time. The Housefull 2 actor then said, "She (Gigi) would take me out for dinner every night. So, most of the times, what happened, I used to walk in with her arm in arm. With high heels, she looks taller than me."

He continued, "People used to give me dirty looks, saying, 'Buddha ho gaya hai, abi tak jawan ladkiyon ko leke ghoomta hai. Sharam nahi aati' (You have become old, you still roam with young women. Are you not ashamed). But people loved me also. I got so much love and affection."

Ranjeet Bedi's iconic roles

Bollywood actor Ranjeet rose to fame after playing the role of villain in Sharmeelee. His performance in Sawan Bhadon was loved by Sunil Dutt. He came to Mumbai to play leading roles. However, after the film got shelved, he continued to play antagonists in the 70s and 80s.