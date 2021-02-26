Ranjeet Wishes Wife Nazneen On Her Birthday With A Picture And A Quirky Caption

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet’s wife Nazneen Bedi celebrates her birthday on February 26. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of her and wish her. He added a quirky caption to it and fans are leaving wishes and love for her in the comments under the picture. Read along to take a look at the picture uploaded by Ranjeet.

Actor Ranjeet wishes wife Nazneen on her birthday

Actor Ranjeet took to his Instagram account on February 26, 2021, to share a picture of him and his wife Nazneen to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, Ranjeet is seen looking at a mirror while his wife standing next to him is posing for the camera. He added a quirky caption with the picture and joked that wives will always look in the opposite direction of which you ask them to.

He wrote, “Sab ki Kahani... Biwi ko bolo idhar dekho, wo udhar dekhegi. Happy Birthday biwiji”. The post has been liked over 3.4K times since he shared it and the comments are full of love and wishes for the two.

The actor often uploads pictures with his wife on the photo-sharing platform. During the lockdown, he shared a picture of them sewing together and also a video of his wife singing. Along with the picture of them sewing, he wrote, “Ayeeee... lockdown ka faayda! zindagi bhar filmon me kapde phaade aur ab biwi se kapdon ki silayee seekh raha hu”.

In another post, he shared a video where his wife was standing right behind him and singing. In the caption, he wrote, “Biwi ko sar pe bithaoge tou uska gana tou Sunna he padega”.

Ranjeet on the work front

A popular villain in the 70s and 80s, Ranjeet has turned to comedic roles in recent times. The actor was last seen in the movie, Housefull 4 in 2019 and also in Housefull 2 back in 2012. He was also a part of the movie Welcome Back in 2015. In the film, he shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Shruti Hassan among others.

