Rannvijay Singha Enjoys Family Time With Wife And Daughter In UK; Says He's 'grateful'

Rannvijay Singha recently took to social media to share a series of delightful pictures with his family. In the pictures, he was seen posing with his wife, Priyanka Singha, who was flaunting her baby bump as the couple has been pregnant for the last few months. The actor also expressed gratitude through the caption for the post while advising his followers to maintain social distance at all times. Rannvijay Singha's fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and congratulatory messages as they are happy for the couple.

Rannvijay Singha’s grateful post

Indian actor and reality star Rannvijay Singha recently posted a delightful family picture on his social media and his fans have been loving every bit of it. In the pictures shared, the couple was posing at Great Fosters in the United Kingdom, amidst lush greenery, on a sunny day. In the first picture, Rannvijay had his left arm placed on his wife’s baby bump while the two gleefully smiled for the camera. Their first-born, Kainaat Singha was also seen enjoying in the background while the picture was captured. In another part of the post, Rannvijay has shared a solo picture of Priyanka from a close-up angle while the sun brightly shines on her face. The bright green grass and the light pink flowers on the tree stand in contrast with the clear blue sky in the pictures, enhancing its beauty.

In the pictures shared, Rannvijay Singha was wearing a simple urban cool outfit, partially twinning with his wife, Priyanka Singha. He opted for a simple apricot coloured sweatshirt that had been worn on top of a white T-shirt. The sweatshirt was put together with a set of black denims and a simple khaki cap. Priyanka Singha, on the other hand, went for a white summer short dress which was paired with thigh-high khaki boots. She was also seen wearing a set of shades to match the look. Here are the pictures from Rannvijay Singha’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, a series of fans have spoken highly of the pictures shared. A few of the fans have also used ‘loving’ emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: RANNVIJAY SINGHA INSTAGRAM

