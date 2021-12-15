Ranveer Shares '83' Teaser With Anecdote About Kirti Azad’s Baffling Ian Botham Dismissal

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to hit the theatres on December 24. In the biographical sports drama, the Padmaavat actor will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. Ahead of the film's much-anticipated release, the filmmakers recently unveiled a new teaser featuring an interesting anecdote from the historic tournament. Ranveer took to Instagram and dropped a video where Dinker Sharma's Kirti Azad can be seen taking the wicket of English cricketer Ian Botham.

Ranveer Singh unveils a new 83 teaser

The new 83 teaser features a blend of real-life Kirti Azad's narration of the incident with Dinker Sharma acting out the scene in the sports biopic.

In the video, Azad can be seen recalling, "When Jimmy and I were bowling, and we each bowled 12 overs, gave 54 runs and took down four batsmen within the two of us. In those four, I took the wicket of Ian Botham. The ball was extremely low and turned as well. When I took his wicket, everyone came running to me, people applauded, some even filled my pockets with notes of 50 pounds, which I still have with me."

He, later, confessed, "Kapil then came and told me, ‘Well bowled, Kirti but tell me one thing, ball will either be low or it will turn. How was this ball low and turned?’ To tell you the truth, it has been 34 years since the incident, I still don't know how it happened." The confession left everyone including Ranveer and Kapil Dev and others at the event surprised.

As for the caption, Ranveer wrote, "38 years later, the mystery still remains unsolved! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

More about 83

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on former cricketer Kapil Dev who led India into the World Cup in 1983. The teaser that was released on November 26 piqued the interest of netizens as it showed the nail-biting moment during the final match on June 25, 1983, at Lord’s in London.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Deepika will be seen as Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. The film is slated for release on December 24.

