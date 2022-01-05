Ranveer Shares Glimpse Of Wife Deepika Promoting 'Gehraiyaan' On Her Birthday, See

As Deepika Padukone rang into her 36th birthday on Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared the most awaited posters of her upcoming flick Gehraiyaan. While the actor received several birthday wishes from the celebrities, Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh shared a literal post with a hilarious caption and fans have been cracking up reading the caption of this post.

Ranveer Singh posts Deepika's picture with a hilarious caption

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of his wife Deepika Padukone, enjoying in between the sea with the setting sun in the background. The caption grabbed all the eyes as it stated, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone."

On her special day, Deepika shared her journey from beginning to now what she has achieved on her Instagram handle through a video. She asked people to follow their bliss and put themselves in track. The caption under the post read, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would."

Katrina Kaif wishes Deepika a 'Happy Birthday'

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Bajirao Mastani actor on her stories. The Fitoor actor captioned the picture, "Happy birthday to u @DeepikaPadukone." She further added, "May this year be full of health, peace and happiness." She shared the post with a Happy Birthday gif on the top. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma and Bahubali actor Prabhas have also extended greetings to Deepika.

Gehraiyaan to release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor treated her fans with new posters of her upcoming venture Gehraiyaan, starring Siddharth Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Deepika in the lead roles. Gehraiyaan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film, directed by Shakun Batra. Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films, the film is written by Batra, Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Gehraiyaan will premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone