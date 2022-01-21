Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most adored couples of B-town. They never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other and the duo is always seen supporting each other on the work front.

Recently, the trailer of one of the most awaited films Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi was released by the makers. Turning into a cheerleader for wifey Deepika Padukone, actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and penned his thoughts about the film.

Ranveer Singh is all praises for wifey Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan's trailer

Actor Ranveer Singh taking to his Instagram handle, shared Deepika's still from the movie and described her character as 'Moody, sexy and intense'. Admiring Deepika, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor captioned the post as "Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! & my baby girl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar."

Here take a look at his post-

As soon as the post surfaced online it caught netizens' attention and they showered love on the post and flooded the comments section with comments like "I love the way you support your spouse I wish God bless every girl with a husband like you." While another user wrote "proud husband". A lot of celebrities too couldn't resist reacting and jumped into the comments section. Starting with Ananya Panday who took to the comment section and wrote, “You’re the fave” along with heart emoticons. Siddhant, Ranveer's co-star from Gully Boy, dropped a heart emoji below the post. Whereas, Dhairya Karwa, his co-star from 83 called him 'Bhai' along with adding three red hearts emojis.

Gehraiyaan Trailer

The trailer of the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan was launched yesterday. The plot of the film centres around modern-day relationships. In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dived into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'. Here take a look at its trailer-

The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads. Whereas, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor will be seen in supporting roles. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February 2022.

IMAGE: TWITTER@teamdeepikamy_/PTI