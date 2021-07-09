Ranveer Singh All Set For Collab With Bear Grylls; Deepika Padukone Shoots For 'Pathan'

Leading actors of Bollywood and also the ultimate celebrity couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are giving major couple goals after leaving for their respective schedules. Gearing up to collaborate with the British adventurer, Ranveer Singh is all set to present his new avatar in an action-packed drama. On straying behind, wifey Deepika Padukone will also be seen performing some high-octane action sequences.

Ranveer Singh's collaboration with Bear Grylls

According to the reports from Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh has been handpicked by the makers to collaborate with the British star Bear Grylls for an exciting adventure show on Netflix. Following the news, the Simmba actor has already left for the filming of the show in Eastern Europe. The collaboration series is reportedly a high-budget action-packed show.

Deepika Padukone's high-octane stunts in Pathan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the 35-year-old actress will reunite with her Happy New Year co-star Shah Rukh Khan for the drama movie Pathan. Currently filming for the same, the same reports suggested that the actress is preparing to shoot intense action sequences in the movie in YRF studios Mumbai. After wrapping up the shooting schedule in Mumbai, the team will head for international locations to continue filming. Along with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie will feature John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

More on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The couple delivered some of the biggest hits of their career, Padmavat and Bajirao Mastani together before getting married in 2018. Touted to be one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood, they never shy away from flaunting their life online. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share a fun video of the couple maniacally dancing with each other on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday. The video was widely shared online with many people complimenting the couple's chemistry.

The couple will be seen together once again in Kabir Khan's biographical sports movie 83 on the work front. Ranveer Singh will portray the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will star opposite him in the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. The movie was set to release this June, however, was indefinitely pushed back due to the pandemic.

IMAGE- LOVE ONLY DEEPVEER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.