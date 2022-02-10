The Shakun Batra directorial film Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town. The film's makers and its cast are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. After receiving love for all the tracks on February 9, the makers dropped yet another song titled Beqaaboo. The track witnesses Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sizzling chemistry.

Ranveer Singh is the biggest cheerleader of his wife Deepika as he often takes to his social media account to appreciate her and support her upcoming projects. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor took to his social media handle and shared a video where the power couple is seen grooving to the latest track of Gehraiyaan.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone grooving to Gehraiyaan's 'Beqaaboo'

On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his wife. In the video, Ranveer and Deepika were seen in a car. They were dancing and lip-syncing to Gehraiyaan's latest track Beqaaboo. The couple was seen having a good time while jamming to Beqaaboo. Ranveer wore an orange tracksuit with funky sunglasses as he held the camera while dancing to the song. Deepika on the other hand was donned in a blue coloured outfit. Sharing the video, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned the post as “All the cool kids are doing it @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan #beqaaboo.”

Here take a look at the video-

Fans cannot stop gushing over the duo and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "DEEPVEER MY LOVES "another user wrote, "NAZAR NA LAGE." While the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons. Actress Diana Penty too couldn't resist reacting and she dropped two raised hands emoji in the comments section.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan's track 'Beqaboo'

Gehraiyaan's latest track Beqaboo captures intimate moments of Zain and Alisha portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, respectively. In the song, the actors are taking their romance on to another level. Deepika and Siddhant’s pair has come as a breath of fresh air and Beqaboo is striking the right chord with millions of hearts swinging to the song's tune. The song is sung by Savera Mehta, Shalmali Kholgade, Kabeer Kathpalia. Its lyrics are penned down by Kausar Munir.

Take a look at the song here-

IMAGE:PTI/INSTAGRAM DEEPIKAPADUKONE