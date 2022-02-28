Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored Bollywood couples. The two often set out couple goals and never fail to be with each other on all important occasions. They have proved how they are each other's best cheerleaders. Deepika and Ranveer yet again won hearts as they twinned in white at the Mumbai airport.

A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is being circulated online as the couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple won hearts as they sported matching outfits. Deepika Padukone stunned in a long white-knitted sleeveless top with a V neck. She paired it with matching bottoms and boots. The Gehraiyaan star kept her look casual but chic as she tied her hair in a bun. She completed her look with a pair of black goggles and a brown bag.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was as always in an uber-cool avatar. The 83 star wore a white-coloured pullover on black trackpants. As the actor always has something eyecatching in his outfit, this time it was the glowing stripes on his bottoms. He sported a black-coloured beanie cap, face mask, white framed goggles and grey shoes to complete his look. The couple walked hand in hand as they reached their car and sat inside.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were busy with different projects in the past few weeks. While Deepika Padukone recently had her much-awaited film Gehraiyaan released, Ranveer Singh played with many international stars at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022. Over the weekend, the couple went to Bangalore to meet Deepika Padukone's parents. Ranveer Singh also shared some glimpses of his trip on his Instagram stories.

Ranveer Singh was seemingly having the best time at the Padukone's. The actor shared a video of a desert named Chiroti being served to him. Along with the video, he wrote, "MMM" which described how delicious it was. The actor further shared a young photo of his badminton star father-in-law, Prakash Padukone. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Straight Ledge." At last, the actor shared a childhood picture of his lady love, Deepika Padukone riding a tricycle.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla