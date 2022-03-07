Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh manages to steal the limelight in any event, sometimes for his sartorial dressing style and sometimes for his fun banter. Recently the prestigious awards ceremony Indian Television Academy aka ITA Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on March 6. The 21st edition of the event was graced by many well-known personalities of the entertainment world including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Helly Shah, Karanvir Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna and many others. But what caught attention was Rakhi Sawant and Ranveer Singh's fun banter with the media. The two garnered all the attention with their hilarious dance moves and fun media interaction.

Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant at the ITA Awards 2022

Recently, Rakhi Sawant and Ranveer Singh met on the red carpets of the ITA Awards 2022. The actors' seemed super excited meeting each other. Several videos from their fun banter are doing rounds on social media with several Paparazzi handles posting the same on their social media.

In the video, the two were seen greeting each other enthusiastically. Rakhi said, "Aaj main ped bani hu, fool lagaya lia (I have dressed up as a tree today, I have put up a flower on my head)."They even performed on Ranveer's Tatad Tatad hook step from his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and also did the Puspa's iconic step. Rakhi even posed while holding Ranveer's leg in her arms as the paparazzi cheered for them.

The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen donned in a black coloured shiny outfit with a huge rose headgear. Ranveer Singh on the other hand opted for a black and white outfit, with white glasses and white shoes and tied a small bun. Sharing the video, the paps handle Varinder Chawla captioned the post as "@ranveersingh and @rakhisawant2511 the energetic beings of B-Town shared the red carpet at the @theitaofficial awards 🙌🏻✨#RanveerSingh #RakhiSawant #ITAAwards #VarinderChawla"

As soon as the video surfaced online it caught netizens' attention. One of the users wrote "Made for each other" another wrote, "They both have an equal level of energy and madness." One of the users also wrote "Dono bhai behan (both are brother and sister)”

