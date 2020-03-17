Ranveer Singh Vs Sara Sampaio: Who Wore The Versace Suit Better?

Ranveer Singh is widely noted for his unique, quirky fashion. The actor who is known for many impressive performances in films like Gully Boy, Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, etc has set many style goals for his fans. Ranveer Singh is one actor who loves experimenting and so is Hollywood actress, Sara Sampaio. The two of them recently wore the same signature Versace suit and have their respective pictures on their Instagram handle. Listed below are Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio's photos donning the Versace suit.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio in Versace suits

Ranveer Singh looked quite dashing donning the signature Versace suit. The actor added a twist to the suit by going with the blazer, avoiding the pants and going with solid black ones. Ranveer added a pair of black sunglasses to his look. He also added a black shirt and edgy shoes to go with his look.

Ranveer Singh had his hair well styled for the look with his beard trimmed. Singh's blazer was multicolored with a glass print. Ranveer added a black velvet bow to complete his look.

The same look was earlier donned by the Portuguese model and actress, Sara Sampaio. Sara paired the suit with many rings and bold makeup. She added stud earrings with her hair black in a clean look. Sara went bare while giving her best looking at the camera in style.

