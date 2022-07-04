Ranveer Singh Attends Shankar Mahadevan's US Concert With Deepika, Raps On Stage; Watch

Just ahead of his 37th birthday on July 6, actor Ranveer Singh is having a great time with family in the US. The actor who was in London recently has flown to the US to be with his wife and her family to ring on the special day. Ranveer, along with Deepika and the Padukone family attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in San Jose, California.

The entire family turned in ethnic ensembles for the concert with several pictures and videos from the concert going viral all over social media. Seems like the actor has already kickstarted the celebrations in the US and going to the concert just marked the beginning. In the video, Deepika can be seen grooving to the melodious tracks crooned by Mahadevan along with Ranveer on her side.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attend Shankar Mahadevan's concert

The Piku actor can be seen wearing a green suit while the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star complimented her in a yellow kurta pajama. The viral video showed thousands of their fans flocking to the couple while rooting for them and clicking their pictures. Several other pictures also showed Deepika posing with sister Anisha, father Prakash, Ranveer, and Shankar Mahadevan post the concert.

📸| Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the family with Shankar and his wife at Shankar Mahadevan Concert in USA 😍 pic.twitter.com/NUVi5w7brQ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) July 3, 2022

Apart from Shankar’s concert, another highlight of the fabulous evening was Ranveer jamming to his own Gully Boy rap song with the ace musician. In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing as Shankar Mahadevan croons on stage and fans try to get a glimpse of the couple. In another video, fans can also be heard singing the Happy Birthday song for Ranveer.

According to various media reports, this year, the couple will be celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently made it to the headlines after the trailer of his Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls was released. The actor did receive quite a lot of applause for taking it up and now, fans are waiting to see what he has in store for them. Apart from this, his recently released film Jayeshbhai Jordaar received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

IMAGE: Twitter/Anisha_XOX/RanveerTBT