Ranveer Singh Bags Best Actor Award For '83' At IFFM 2022, Dedicates It To Kapil’s Devils

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which for the last two years was held virtually was held in person this year in Melbourne from 12-20 August. While the list of nominees for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 was unveiled earlier showcasing the names of some of the notable movies, it was recently revealed that Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his film 83. Read on to know how he expressed his gratitude as he received the honour.

Ranveer Singh bags Best Actor award at IFFM 2022

According to ANI, it was recently revealed that Ranveer Singh was honoured with the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for his iconic movie titled 83. While expressing his delight after bagging the prestigious award, he also extended his gratitude to all the jury members for bestowing him with the award for his role as Kapil Dev. He further mentioned how this movie is one of the best films of his career and will always be one of the most cherished movies in his filmography.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev 83 one of the most loved films of my career! It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography.”, he said.

Furthermore, Ranveer Singh reflected on how he cherished the process of making this film more than the accolades and expressed his gratefulness to the director of the film for giving him the opportunity for guiding and inspiring him with his leadership. While signing off, he also dedicated this award to Kapil’s Devils who showed everyone that Indians can be the best in the world.

“But more than the accolades, it’s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I’m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond. I dedicate this honour to Kapil’s Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world,” he concluded.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also saw Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and many others take on pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh