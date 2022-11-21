Ranveer Singh Bonds With Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Actor Ranveer Singh, who graced an awards show in Dubai on Sunday, also attended the last race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The actor documented his experience on Instagram and shared several photos posing with prominent names from the sports and entertainment industries.

Ranveer Singh is an avid Instagram user who keeps his fans updated about his daily life. As the actor attended Formula 1's 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final race, he posed for photos with Olympics Gold medalist Usain Bolt, Spanish professional football manager Pep Guardiola, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Italian footballer Francesco Totti, Jofra Archer, singer Akon and Paris Hilton.

Ranveer Singh unleashed his goofy side as he posed with Usain Bolt. Sharing a photo with the Jamaican sprinter, Singh wrote, "FASTEST MAN ON EARTH. THE UNDISPUTED."

He further shared smiles with cricketer Chris Gayle and called him the "UNIVERSE BOSS." Sharing a photo with footballer Francesco Totti, the Bajirao Mastani star wrote, "THE EMPEROR OF ROME." He also honoured Spanish football manager Pep Guardiola by calling him "THE GENIUS," and added a brain emoji.

As England lifted the trophy of T20 World Cup 2022 after Ben Stokes' commendable performance, Ranveer Singh shared smiles with the cricketer and called him "THE NEW WORLD CHAMPION." He further honoured Stokes by giving him the title "MR. INCREDIBLE." Singh also called cricketer Jofra Archer "MUMBAI INDIANS NEW LETHAL WEAPON."

Ranveer Singh dances to Chammak Challo with Akon

In a clip shared by Singh, he was seen singing and dancing with Grammy Award-winning singer Akon. The two crooned and performed the singer's iconic track Chammak Challo. Singh was seemingly elated to share a moment with the singer as he wrote, "Hahaha! Throwing it back With the OG."

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star donned a silk yellow and blue printed Versace co-ord set, which included a comfy shirt and matching pants. He paired the co-ord set with white shoes and accessorised with a funky pair of white sunglasses, a wristwatch and a gold chain.

Sharing a series of photos in the outfit, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Baroque Bliss." While some were amazed by the actor's outfit, others were not much impressed with the multicoloured look.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh