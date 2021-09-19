Ranveer Singh Calls Deepika Padukone 'queen', Reveals His Nickname During QnA Session

Ranveer Singh did not skip an opportunity to show off his affection for Deepika Padukone, his wife. When a follower asked Ranveer to describe Deepika in one word during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, his response was heartwarming. "Queen," Ranveer referred to Deepika, in response to the fan's question.

Other queries were also answered by Ranveer. He revealed that his nickname is 'Rambo.' Meanwhile, he's shooting his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Cirkus is another film of Ranveer Singh which is a comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Rohit Shetty Picturez. For the first time in his career, Ranveer Singh plays a dual role in the film, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the female stars.

Deepika Padukone is scheduled to make her big-screen comeback with the sports drama film '83. Kabir Khan directed the film, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup. The film will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, in addition to Deepika and Ranveer. Deepika will also be seen in Pathan, in addition to 83. Deepika will appear in the film alongside Jphn Abraham. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand, and it is Deepika Padukone's fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, following Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. In addition, she will star in the action-thriller Fighter. Deepika Padukone will star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film, which is set to be released in September 2022. Sidharth Anand is directing the film, which has a budget of Rs. 250 crores. Deepika Padukone kicked off 2020 with her critically praised movie Chhapaak.

