Ranveer Singh Calls Kartik Aaryan's McLaren GT 'beauty'; Gets Hilarious Reply From Him

On Friday, actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was gifted India's first McLaren GT by producer Bhushan Kumar. Announcing the same, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures with his new sports car which also featured the T-Series owner.

The post witnessed several comments by fans as well as celebrities but one that caught everybody's attention was Ranveer Singh who hailed the Luka Chuppi actor's new car and here's how the latter hilariously reacted to it:

Ranveer Singh calls Kartik Aaryan's McLaren GT 'beauty'

Posting pictures on his Instagram handle with his swanky new car, Kartik wrote in the caption, "Got a new table gift for eating Chinese food. I had heard that the fruit of hard work is sweet. I didn't know it will be so big. India's 1st McLaren GT, next gift Private jet sir." Taking to Kartik's comment section on Friday, Ranveer Singh commented, "Uff yaar beauty" to which the former responded, "Gaadi ya mein (me or the car?)"

Not only did Ranveer shower praise, but other celebs like Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Katori ki nayi Kar...(Katori's new car), Ayushmann Khurrana, too, dropped a fire emoji and wrote, "Bro", Farah Khan simply commented, "Congratulations".

Kartik's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar film and has become a hit at the box office. As per a tweet made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is inching closer to Rs 185 crore. On June 24, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs an impressive total in Week 5 [₹ 8.18 cr]… This, despite its presence on #OTT… A rarity, a huge achievement… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 184.32 cr. #India biz."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 biz at a glance...

⭐ Week 1: ₹ 92.05 cr

⭐ Week 2: ₹ 49.70 cr

⭐ Week 3: ₹ 21.40 cr

⭐ Week 4: ₹ 12.99 cr

⭐ Week 5: ₹ 8.18 cr

⭐ Total: ₹ 184.32 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/czLxYhlQKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2022

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will soon be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada which has also been produced by Bhushan Kumar. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action drama film has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

