Apart from flaunting his impeccable acting skills, actor Ranveer Singh has often shown his love for sports. A sports enthusiast, the Band Baja Baraat actor is seen promoting various sports including cricket, basketball, football, and others. Ranveer, who has an ambassadorial role for the Premier League, is currently enjoying English Premier League in the UK.

The actor who was elated to meet some of the iconic personalities from the football world took to Twitter and shared a video that pretty much summed up his entire trip and how he had a great time interacting with all. Starting from his fan love for the players to him meeting Bella Hadid, the actor shared some of the best moments.

Ranveer Singh shares experience of enjoying English Premier League in the UK

Ranveer also showed off his football skills, leaving spectators in splits. The video showed the actor taking a penalty shot during half-time. He also performed a knee slide celebration with much aplomb. The video also showed a segment where he was gifted a jersey with 'Ranveer 83' written on it and the actor flaunted it while sharing his happiness for the same.

I had the time of my life! From the amazing skywalk at @SpursOfficial 🏟️ to the great CR7 hat-trick at @ManUtd, watching my beloved @Arsenal with my family and then finishing by meeting my hero at @cpfc. This has been an incredible trip and one I'll cherish forever ❤️ @PLforIndia pic.twitter.com/PIPlqSmkLf — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 17, 2022

He captioned the video and thanked his stars for such an amazing experience and witnessing his favourite stars playing live in front of him. "I had the time of my life! From the amazing skywalk at @SpursOfficial to the great CR7 hat-trick at @ManUtd, watching my beloved @Arsenal with my family, and then finishing by meeting my hero at @cpfc. This has been an incredible trip and one I'll cherish forever @PLforIndia," he wrote.

Football club which goes by the name of Crystal Palace posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, 'Cool as you like @RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty challenge #CPFC.' Meanwhile, Ranveer took up the ambassadorial role with Premier League in December 2017 to promote the competition to fans in India and across the globe. Earlier, Ranveer posted pictures from his trip to the UK. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into the EPL game.

Sharing the series of pictures and videos, he captioned the post as "Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium! #coyg #gunnersAlong with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious."

IMAGE: Twitter/Ranveersinghofficial