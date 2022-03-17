Last Updated:

'Time of my life' | Ranveer Singh Cherishes Watching Football, Meeting Players As PL India Ambassador In UK

Actor Ranveer Singh recently documented his experience of witnessing the English Premier League in the UK as the Indian ambassador of the league.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Ranveer Singh in UK, Ranveer Singh, Arsenal, Premiere League, Premiere League in UK

IMAGE: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial


Apart from flaunting his impeccable acting skills, actor Ranveer Singh has often shown his love for sports. A sports enthusiast, the Band Baja Baraat actor is seen promoting various sports including cricket, basketball, football, and others. Ranveer, who has an ambassadorial role for the Premier League, is currently enjoying English Premier League in the UK. 

The actor who was elated to meet some of the iconic personalities from the football world took to Twitter and shared a video that pretty much summed up his entire trip and how he had a great time interacting with all. Starting from his fan love for the players to him meeting Bella Hadid, the actor shared some of the best moments. 

Ranveer Singh shares experience of enjoying English Premier League in the UK

Ranveer also showed off his football skills, leaving spectators in splits. The video showed the actor taking a penalty shot during half-time. He also performed a knee slide celebration with much aplomb. The video also showed a segment where he was gifted a jersey with 'Ranveer 83' written on it and the actor flaunted it while sharing his happiness for the same. 

READ | Ranveer Singh poses alongside supermodel Bella Hadid at PL game; See pic

He captioned the video and thanked his stars for such an amazing experience and witnessing his favourite stars playing live in front of him. "I had the time of my life! From the amazing skywalk at @SpursOfficial to the great CR7 hat-trick at @ManUtd, watching my beloved @Arsenal with my family, and then finishing by meeting my hero at @cpfc. This has been an incredible trip and one I'll cherish forever @PLforIndia," he wrote. 

READ | Ranveer Singh opens up on meeting Bella Hadid; says 'she's very warm and polite'

Football club which goes by the name of Crystal Palace posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, 'Cool as you like @RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty challenge #CPFC.' Meanwhile, Ranveer took up the ambassadorial role with Premier League in December 2017 to promote the competition to fans in India and across the globe. Earlier, Ranveer posted pictures from his trip to the UK. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into the EPL game.

READ | Ranveer Singh lauds wifey Deepika Padukone's 'cooking skills'; calls her 'multi-talented'

Sharing the series of pictures and videos, he captioned the post as "Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium! #coyg #gunnersAlong with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious."

 

IMAGE: Twitter/Ranveersinghofficial

READ | Ajay Devgn to be a part of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Baiju Bawra?' Details inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranveer Singh, Arsenal, PL for India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND