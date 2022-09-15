Ranveer Singh Claims Some Pics Were Morphed & Tampered With Amid Row Over Bold Photoshoot

Actor Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot for an International magazine had invited legal trouble for the actor after an FIR was lodged against him. The FIR filed against him claimed that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women through his obscene pictures. As per ANI, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of the star where the Simmba star made a strong revelation.

Ranveer Singh's statement to Mumbai Police in bold photoshoot case

As per the information accessed by ANI, the 37-year-old star in his recorded statement claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the pictures of the actor. Ranveer stated that the photograph in which his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photo shoot." The Mumbai Police recorded the Bollywood actor's statement on August 29 as part of their investigation into the nudity and obscenity case lodged against him. The police had summoned the star for questioning after an NGO and a woman activist Vedika Chaube lodged a complaint of obscenity against Singh. Post the summon, the actor was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours and offered to return for questioning to help the police in their probe.

As per the FIR, the complainant had claimed the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.” Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus, which is the remake of Gulzar's classic Angoor, slated to release later this year. He also has Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in his pipeline.

