Ranveer Singh Confirms Joining Hands With Shankar For Hindi Adaptation Of 'Anniyan'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Wednesday, took to his verified social media handle and shared a post to announce his first collaboration with director Shankar. Interestingly, the duo has joined hands for the Tamil adaptation of Anniyan. In the photo, actor Ranveer Singh and producer Jayantilal Gada can be seen posing with the director Shankar. Instagramming the photo, Ranveer wrote a brief caption, which read, "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman Shankar". He further added, "powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada".

On the other side, director Shankar and producer Jayantilal Gada also shared the same picture. Sharing the post, Shankar wrote, "In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @ranveersingh in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan". Meanwhile, the caption of the producer read, "I am happy to announce this unique collaboration, and honored to bring these two powerhouses". The official Insta page of the production banner, Pen Movies, also shared the big announcement on their feed and penned, "We are supercharged and ecstatic as we bring two forces of Indian cinema for the official adaptation of a cult blockbuster, Anniyan!". However, none of the posts revealed the details of the star cast and the title of the project.

Ranveer announces his next with Shankar

Within an hour, the post of the Gully Boy actor's post managed to garner more than 500k double-taps; and is still counting. Numerous verified Instagram handles flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. While singer-composer Vishal Dadlani exclaimed "massive", actor Anil Kapoor commented "Tiger". On the other hand, actor Abhimanyu Dassani added, "Let's go". Amid this, beatboxer Gaurav Gambhir wrote, "Aparichit 2.0 loading?" in the comments section. Ranveer's Simmba co-star Siddharth Jadav's comment read, "Ohhhh hoooo dada..kamaalll..congratulations".

Anniyan movie details

Anniyan, released in 2005, was psychological action thriller film written and directed by S. Shankar. The plot of the film revolved around a man taking the law into his own hands to fight a corrupt system. The film, which was dubbed into Hindi and released as Aparichit in 2006, had actor Vikram donning a variety of personalities.

