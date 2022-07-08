Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Confirms Rumoured Couple Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari Wagh's Relationship

There have been several rumours about Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal being in a relationship, and Ranveer Singh has now seemingly confirmed the same.

There have been several rumours about the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal being in a relationship as they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Bollywood's Ranveer Singh has now seemingly confirmed the duo's relationship in the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan when he was asked who Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would go on a double date with. The news comes as a surprise to fans, as the actors have never spoken about their relationship in public or on social media.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh's relationship

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was asked which couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would go on a double date with. Without giving it much thought, Ranveer Singh replied, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, leaving fans surprised. This comes after the duo shared the screen in the series The Forgotten Army helmed by Kabir Khan. The couple has been spotted stepping out together on multiple occasions and is yet to make their relationship public.

It was in June 2021 that Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share a few glimpses of himself and his rumoured girlfriend as he extended his birthday wishes to her. He was seen wearing a blue shirt, which he paired with a denim jacket as he posed alongside Sharvari, who looked stunning in a peach and navy blue outfit. In the two pictures, Sunny shared, Sharvari was seen looking in his direction and smiling from ear to ear. The Shiddat actor penned down a hilarious caption based on the pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday @sharvari May you always look at me for inspiration".

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh was last seen in her Bollywood debut Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which she shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and others. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the actor will now be seen taking on a role opposite Aamir Khan's son, Junaid, in her upcoming film Maharaja. However, fans await confirmation from her about the same. 

