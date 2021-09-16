Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Hooked To Diljit Dosanjh's MoonChild Era; Watch

Deepika Padukone and her beau Ranveer Singh have been obsessed with Diljit Dosanjh's latest album, MoonChild Era. Both the Bollywood stars took to Instagram to share their love for the song. Padukone uploaded a story on Instagram, while Singh hosted a live session on the social media platform.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hooked to Diljit Dosanjh's MoonChild Era

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share a story of the latest music she has been listening to. She shared screenshot of the song poster of Love, by Diljit Dosanjh, from his all-new album, MoonChild Era. She also added a sticker to her story that read, 'on loop'.

See Deepika Padukone's story here

Lover is indeed a foot-tapping number and Diljit Dosanjh has gone all out with it. The music video of the song features him in an all-new avatar. Watch the enthralling music video of the song that Deepika Padukone has on loop here.

Ranveer Singh hosted a live session on Instagram to engage with his fans. He held the session in his car and could be seen jamming to the same number as his wife from Diljit Dosanjh's brand new album. He grooved to the beats of the song in a blue hoodie and was seen enjoying himself.

The singer and actor had earlier treated fans with a special behind the scenes picture from MoonChild Era. He could be seen on a lavish yacht with his G.O.A.T co-star, Elwa. The two of them could be seen on a sofa with the ocean in the background.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently in the news after they dined with Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a picture of the trio smiling from ear to ear as they twinned in white. PV Sindhu clinched a bronze medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics and has previously won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sharing the picture, Singh mentioned that they had a 'smashing time'.

The Ranveer-Deepika duo will soon be seen on screen again in a sports drama, 83. The film will be based on the life of Kapil Dev and will revolve around India’s World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh will take on the role of Kapil Dev, while Padukone will play his wife, Romi Dev. Singh will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as he reunites with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The film will also see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi take on lead roles. Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. His wife, Deepika Padukone on the other hand will soon be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, which will be India’s first aerial action franchise. She will also take on a role in the Indian adaptation of the popular Hollywood film, The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@rajranjodhofficial, @deepikapadukona, @ranveersingh