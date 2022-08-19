Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Perform 'Griha Pravesh' Pooja As They Enter New Home

B-town much loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone performed a Griha Pravesh pooja as they entered their new home together on the auspicious day of Janmashtami. The latter took to his social media space and shared some of the glimpses from the puja ceremony that they performed. The development came on the special occasion of Janmashtami, which honours the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone enter their new home

The first picture shared by the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor on his Instagram Stories saw him and Deepika donning white outfits as they perform havan. In front of them are portraits of their forefathers. More pictures of them holding hands are also available, but none include faces. They can be seen opening the gates to their house in another picture. See the pictures here:

It was earlier reported that Ranveer had purchased a ₹119 crore home in Mumbai. However, there is no confirmation if this is the same house. According to a report in HT, Ranveer and his father's company purchased a quadruplex located on the 16th through 19th floors of the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is being built on BJ Road in Bandstand, Bandra. Except for a 1,300 square-foot deck, the carpet area is 11,266 square feet. The owners will also gain access to the building's 19 parking spaces in addition to this. Without taking into account the patio size, the price per square foot comes out to 1.05 lakh rupees.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus in the pipeline, while the Gehraiyaan actor will be next seen in Pathaan, Fighter and Adipurush.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh