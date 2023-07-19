Ranveer Singh Demands Jhumka For Deepika Padukone As Fan Presents It To Alia Bhatt | Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They attended the Ve Kamleya song launch event on July 18 in the national capital. A video of the duo interacting with a fan is doing rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in cinema halls on July 28.

The lead actors are reuniting for the film four years after Gully Boy.

The film will reportedly have cameos from Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Ranveer Singh's hilarious request for a fan

Before the song launch, the lead actors of the movie also grooved to the track What Jhumka? At the event, a fan took to the stage to present Alia with a pair of earrings. An interaction between the fan and Ranveer followed and went viral.

The fan presented Alia with a pair of earrings and gave a "a tight hug" to Ranveer as a gift. To this, the actor quipped, “Tu hug Alia to de de, jhumke mujhe de de. Teri bhabhi bohot khush ho jayegi” (You can give the hug to Alia give the earring to me. Deepika will be very happy). Ranveer's humourous response was loved by the crowd.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turn rappers

The actors were previously seen together in the movie Gully Boy (2019), wherein Ranveer played the role of a struggling street rapper. The actor revisited his character from the movie during RARKPK promotions. He began to rap What Jhumka, and urged Alia to chime in. The actress obliged, and a video of the two rapping on stage surfaced on social media.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a family drama film that revolves around the love story of a journalist hailing from a well-to-do Bengali family (Alia) and a boy-next-door (Ranveer). How the two convince their polar opposite families for their union is what makes the plot of the film. The movie will release on the big screen on July 28 and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.