The weekend appeared to be energetic for Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani as the duo attended a high-profile wedding in the nation's capital, Delhi.

Viral videos from the ceremony saw the Band Baaja Baaraat star setting the dance floor ablaze with his energetic moves. Meanwhile, Disha Patani cemented her love for pink as she graced the lavish ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani attend a wedding in Delhi

In a series of videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, Ranveer Singh can be seen taking over the stage as he dances to his hit tracks including Malhair, Khalibali, and Tattad Tattad. He also used a smoke gun on the stage as he cheered up all the attendees. One clip also spotted him grooving on Galla Goodiyan with the bride, groom, and their family members.

Speaking of Disha Patani, she wore a sultry pink costume for her performance at the wedding. The Malang star took to social media to give fans of her attire before walking on the stage. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the videos surfaced on social media, they garnered umpteen attention in no time. While fans hailed Ranveer's entry as 'dhamakedaar', a few also added that the actor is an 'energy ka bhandaar'. Fans of Disha referred to her as 'Pretty Patani' while showering love on her posts with fire and heart emoticons.

In terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered on the occasion of Eid 2021 via the OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Speaking of Ranveer Singh, he was last seen essaying the role of cricket powerhouse Kapil Dev in the sports biographical film, 83. He is currently busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the forthcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. He also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani, Twitter/@silvermist_RS