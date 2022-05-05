Ranveer Singh Draws Parallels With His 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Character; 'Accidental Heroes'

Known for his exceptional portrayal of diverse roles on screen, Ranveer Singh will be seen as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch in his upcoming comedy-drama, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which showcases him as the eponymous character who advocates for equal rights between males and females in society, is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 13.

The actor recently opened up about his character, drawing comparisons between his reel and real persona. According to ANI, Singh said he was able 'to tap into my own life’s experiences' with Jayeshbhai's character. He also detailed that one of the similarities in them is their ardent love for their families.

Ranveer Singh draws parallels with his Jayeshbhai Jordaar character

Detailing the 'several parallels' between his reel and real-life persona, the Gully Boy actor stated, "Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it."

He mentioned how love gives one the power to overthrow all the odds they're facing in their lives. While in Jayesh's case, it's the love for his daughter and wife, for Ranveer, it is his dedication to his parents and the desire to make them proud with his achievements. He concluded, "Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!”

More about Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Shalini Pandey alongside Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Jia Vaidya in supporting roles. It is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH)