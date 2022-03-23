Ranveer Singh Enjoys Adventurous Afternoon Sailing In The Ocean, BFF Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently had a great time watching the English Premier League in the UK alongside Bella Hadid and other prominent figures, is now spending his Wednesday afternoon sailing in the ocean. The Padmaavat actor also took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his fun time, leaving them in awe of the star. However, what stole the entire limelight was his BFF Arjun Kapoor's quirky reaction.

Ranveer Singh goes on an adventurous boat ride

In a series of new photos, Ranveer Singh can be seen enjoying some cool oceanic breeze as he sets off on an adventure in a luxurious boat. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor opted for a blue shirt that is matched with white pants and quirky sunglasses for his sailing session. Going by the post, it seems that Ranveer Singh had a gala time as he relaxed under the sun during this outdoor session. Check out the post below:

As soon as the photos of his latest adventure surfaced online, it gained umpteen likes in no time. While fans lauded the Simmba star for his charming looks, BFF Arjun Kapoor reminisced in the memories of their Gunday days. The look of Singh sailing in the ocean, reminded Kapoor of his character 'bikram circa'. He commented, "This hair beard is bikram circa 2014". Take a look at it here:

In the recent past, Ranveer, who is a self-proclaimed lifelong supporter of Arsenal Football Club, was more involved with the action of the Premier League. In his ambassadorial role, the actor was seen promoting fan events as he shared his passion for the game. From meeting prominent Football players to watching a match with model Bella Hadid, his social media activity created a massive buzz online.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen essaying the role of cricket powerhouse Kapil Dev in the sports biographical film, 83. He was previously busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Singh has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his kitty. Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, he has Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh /@arjunkapoor