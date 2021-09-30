Ranveer Singh Excited To Join Forces With NBA As Brand Ambassador For India

Actor Ranveer Singh has been announced as India's brand ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA) on September 30. Known to be a sports enthusiast, the actor expressed his excitement to join forces with the league to promote the sport in the country. The time could not have been better as Ranveer recently announced the release date of his highly anticipated sports biographical drama 83 opposite his wife actor Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh as NBA's brand ambassador

According to a report from ANI, the actor was declared as India's brand ambassador by the association to help grow the league's profile in India. The announcement came after the association marked its 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22. As the ambassador, Ranveer will participate in a number of activities that will feature on his and NBA India's official social media accounts. Talking about the same, the actor appeared excited to be part of the initiative being a sports junkie himself. He stated, ''I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture, including music, fashion and entertainment. With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn't have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.''

More on Ranveer Singh

Touted as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, the actor has forged a unique image in the sense of movies, acting and fashion in the industry. From movies like RamLeela, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani and more, the 36-year-old actor has been honoured with several accolades over the years for his contribution to the cinema. With multiple movies lined up, the actor will next be seen in the sports biographical drama 83 which is set to release this Christmas.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, he wrote, ''It’s time……….. 🏏🏆83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83.''

He is currently busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt which also features prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

(Inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: Instagram/@RanveerSingh