Ranveer Singh Fanboys Over Govinda As They Dance To 'UP Wala Thumka' In The Big Picture

Actor Ranveer Singh has successfully managed to entertain the fans with his reality show The Big Picture. However, the actor recently received a dose of entertainment on his quiz show with the appearance of the seasoned actor. As per the preview shared by Colors TV, the special episode promises the 83 actor fanboying over Govinda as the du recreate the latter's iconic songs and dialogues.

Ranveer Singh and Govinda on 'The Big Picture'

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Colors TV dropped the preview of the show's upcoming episode featuring renowned actor Govinda. The episode will mark the celebration of New Year as the latter will be seen enjoying with the audience and Ranveer Singh on the stage. The video was captioned, ''Dene hum sab ke New Year ko ek happy shuruwaat, #TheBigPicture par aayenge Govinda! 🤩Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show.''

As per the video, Ranveer Singh is seen having the time of his life while meeting the 58-year-old as he is also seen touching his feet at one point in the show. The 36-year-old is also seen fanboying over the seasoned actor as he enjoyed watching and clapping for him from the audience's booth. The duo also recreated Govinda's iconic song 'UP Wala Thumka' while the latter recreated his dialogue which resulted in Ranveer Singh beaming from joy.

More on Govinda and Ranveer Singh

On the work front, Govinda is busy promoting his second song 'Chasma Chadha Ke'. He recently took to his Instagram to announce the release of the track with the caption, ''Hi guys, My second song 'Chasma Chadha Ke' is out on my YouTube channel “Govinda Royalles”. I hope you all will love it!'' He also teased his third song titled 'Hello' by writing, ''Hello Everyone,

My third song 'HELLO' is releasing soon. I hope you all will love the first look!''

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the success of his latest biographical sports film 83 alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicled the Indian cricket team's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. Released on December 24, the movie has so far crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office.

(Image: Instagram/@colorstv)