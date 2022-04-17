Ranveer Singh Fears Embracing Fatherhood In Peppy 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Poster; Pic Inside

On Sunday, April 17, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar unveiled a brand new poster of the upcoming social drama movie. Initially, the film was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, however, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema houses. Now, the film is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022.

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar poster

Just a month ahead of the film's release, the lead actor of the film, Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a brand new poster of the film, thereby giving fans a hint about the movie's premise. In the new poster, Ranveer Singh can be seen donning a peppy outfit as she looks uncertain about embracing fatherhood. Along with being confused about his child's gender, Ranveer looks fearful as he gears up to begin the parenthood chapter in his life.

The post is shared alongside a tagline that reads "Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki? (Will it be a boy or girl for Jayesbhai?)". In the caption of the post, Ranveer Singh quizzes his fans for answers. He wrote, "Aapko kya lagta hai? (What do you think?)" Take a look at the poster below:

Besides Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles. While the plot of the film remains under wraps, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged Gujarati guy in the film. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the upcoming film is bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen essaying the role of cricket powerhouse Kapil Dev in the sports biographical film, 83. He is currently busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the forthcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The star also has Cirkus in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@divyangt