Ranveer Singh Feels 'protected' As He Hugs His 'Babli Bouncer' Tamannaah Bhatia; WATCH

After leaving the viewers in splits with F3, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. The actor will play the role of a quirky bouncer, who will break several stereotypes. As she is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming film, she recently turned a bouncer for Ranveer Singh as the latter showered her with love.

Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia were recently stopped at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence as they arrived for Ganpati Darshan. During their visit, the two, who had earlier collaborated for an advertisement, were seen sharing smiles as Ranveer also showered love on Tamannaah for her upcoming film Babli Bouncer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video of Ranveer promoting her forthcoming film. In the clip, Tamannaah could be seen sandwiched between Ranveer Singh and director Madhur Bhandarkar. Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in a golden saree, which she accessorised with matching jewellery. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opted for a red and golden ethnic outfit.

Promoting Tamannaah's film, Ranveer Singh hugged her and said, "Aaj me bohot protected feel kar raha hoon, kyuki meri Babli Bouncer yaha hai aur meri hifazat karegi. (I am feeling very protected because I am with my Babli Bouncer, who will protect me.) All the best." To this, Tamannaah Bhatia replied, "Poori poori. Jee jaan se hifazat karungi." Sharing the clip, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Feeling just as protected, @ranveersingh. Thank you for the love you’ve given to BabliBouncer!" She further added, "P. S. @ranveersingh just noticed... you're ruling over this grid!"

More about Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer will see Tamannaah Bhatia play the titular role of a wrestler, who decides to break societal norms and work as a security bouncer. The film's plot is set against the backdrop of Noth India and aims at breaking stereotypes with the journey of a small-town girl named Babli. Apart from Bhatia, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks