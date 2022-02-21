Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has jetted off to the USA to be a part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Just days ago his interaction with rapper Machine Gun Kelly took the internet by storm. Now, on Monday, February 21, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share yet another iconic moment from his latest basketball venture. The Indian actor met basketball 'King' LeBron James at one of the games and the internet is loving their candid picture.

Ranveer Singh fist bumps LeBron James

While watching a match from the courtside bench, Ranveer happens to have shared a legendary moment with the four-time MVP player. As King James was about to reign the basketball court, he fist-pumped the Padmaavat star. The candid moment between the two sees Ranveer rejoicing in immense glee. While sharing the photo online, he expressed, "The King and i !!! @kingjames

what a precious moment, I’m shook!" Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Many well-known faces from the Bollywood industry took to the comment section to congratulate Ranveer Singh. While Tiger Shroff said, "Legendary moment", Sophie Choudry called it "Epic". A slew of fans also began to chant 'When Singh met King' upon seeing the photo. Take a look at the reactions below:

Apart from this, the Gunday star also took to Instagram story to share a series of photos along with prominent members of the basketball world. Hailing it one of the greatest weekends of his entire life, Ranveer gave fans a glimpse of his happy time in the foreign country. Take a look at it below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen essaying the role of cricket powerhouse Kapil Dev in the sports biographical film, 83. He is currently busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the forthcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The actor also has Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, @lebron